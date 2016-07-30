But, the most annoying part about tucking or cuffing the bottom of your jeans is it just doesn't look as crisp as the original hem of a pant. And, even if you do take your jeans to a tailor, a basic re-hem looks weak and slightly baggy compared to the original (unless your tailor can do a specific rolled-denim stitch and taper the leg, which can cost way more). If you've got agita from above, we're here to soothe: The solution is quick, free, and will make it look as though your jeans just came that way. Watch the video above for our slight tweak on a basic style move — you might just cancel your next trip to the tailor.