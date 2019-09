Keep Sleeves Rolled Up Fashion Tip

You've learned how to take the frumpy out of oversized sweaters. But taking out the fussy? You know what I'm talking about — no matter how securely I feel like I've rolled up my sleeves, they'll droop down as soon as I stop paying attention to them. It became so comically annoying that I seriously considered retiring my oversized sweaters (and as someone who really, really, really values comfort, the fact that I was second-guessing my comfiest clothing meant something).Spurred by necessity, I came up with a trick that's worked super-well for me. Using those ribbon hair ties ( this kind, NOT this kind, unless you like the feeling of your arms withering from lack of circulation), push up your sleeves with the tie on top to create a more elastic hold. While it's not 100% foolproof — this will not hold up to a set of vigorous jumping jacks — it will significantly cut back on the amount of sleeve-pushing you have to do. Watch the video above to see it in action.