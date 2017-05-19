Split Second Styling Tips
The Prettier Way To Shorten Your Tank Top Straps

Are your tank top straps too long and you keep having to worry that they're slipping off? Here's how to shorten your straps the quicker, prettier way.

See more about this Episode
With tank top straps (especially on beaters; especially, especially on camisoles), a inch can mean the difference between having a regular time, just hanging out, enjoying your company and yourself and your surroundings...and having the Worst. Time. Ever. You know what we're talking about: That constant paranoia that your strap is going to slide off your shoulder and have you participating in #freethenipple without even meaning to. It's annoying and a bother, and no one has time for that.

The key to strap security lies in turning your straps into a racerback. You could use a string, or you could even use a clip or pin. But we think the most unexpectedly elegant thing you could do is to use a long, fluid ribbon to cinch it together. Not only will you be able to stop monitoring any inadvertent flashing disasters, but you'll also end up with a top that other people might be fooled into believing is Lanvin. Win-win.
How To Shorten Your Tank Top Straps
written by Connie Wang
Released on August 19, 2015
Clothing
Accessories
Don't Start From The Bottom: A Better Way To Cuff Your Shirt Sleeves
Half-Tuck Your Way To Glory And Success: A Video Primer
Next Time You Wear An Oversized Sweater, Use The One-Hand Tuck
How To Do A Perfectly Imperfect Boyfriend-Jean Cuff (That Actually Stays Put)
The Styling Trick You'll Love This Fall
The Slightly Embarrassing Way I Keep My Shirts In Place
How To Give A Plain Button-Up A Sexy Twist (Literally)
Knot Your T-Shirt Into A Crop Top — But Skip The Knot This Time, Okay?
This 2-Minute DIY Is Like Origami For Clothes (But Way Easier)
The Secret To Making Your Own Cut-Offs Is About Mastering The Crotch Move
How To Make A Baggy Dress More Flattering Without A Belt
How To Keep Your Skirt From Twisting Around / Riding Up / Ruining Your Life
The Secret To Keeping Your Droopy Sweater's Sleeves Pushed Up Is In Your Junk Drawer
Cuff At The Knees: A Quick Fix To Shortening Your Pants
Now Playing
The Prettier Way To Shorten Your Tank Top Straps

All Shows