It's no secret that we at Refinery29 have been longtime proponents of non-skinny jeans; we've repeatedly rounded up our favorite pairs and we even went as far as designing our own. But if we've learned anything from rooting so valiantly for alternative denim silhouettes, it's that there are truly two distinct camps when it comes to jean styles: You're either with us or you're totally Team Skinnies.
Still, even those of us who have crossed the threshold and embraced the world of wide legs and cropped flares have that pile of skinny jeans sitting in our closets — its hard to deny how handy they are for travel and how they fit nicely into your favorite calf-height boots. But what about all the other occasions we wear denim? (Believe us, there's a lot.)
Since every pair of jeans you've invested in deserves equal treatment, it's time to give your skinnies a long-overdue makeover, whether you wear them on the regular or not. The four DIYs ahead will give new life to your pants. Click on to see how it's done, in GIF form.
Special thanks to Levi's for providing the jeans for this story.
