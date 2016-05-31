Our Editors' Dream Jeans Don't Include A Single Pair Of Skinnies

The Origin Story

I've had a wonderful vintage pair of cropped, bell-bottom Levi's for as long as I can remember. The one fatal flaw is they were about 12 sizes too small...and, well, I wore them anyway. When I heard we would have the chance to design our own signature pair, all I could think about was having the same breezy '70s effect of those Levi's, and being able to breathe at the same time.



My new pair is just the everybody jean. The rise is just right — right on the hip and a smidge below the belly button. There's just enough stretch to get your groove on, but not so much that you add two sizes by the time you take them off. I love them with heels, with Birkenstocks, with Stan Smiths... They do not discriminate when it comes to shoes. And best of all, they look sick underneath a long shirtdress — nothing chicer.