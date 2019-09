What Came First: The Yoga Pant Or The Skinny Jean?

By the time Lycra became a staple in women’s wardrobes, the skinny jean was still being designed for Hollywood’s cowboys who sported a style of slim-fit bottom that accentuated, ahem, all the right curves for the silver screen. It wasn’t until the late ’60s, years after Hepburn had been rocking her slim-cut style in movies, that women started “pushing the boundaries” of fashion, donning straight-legged denim pulled from their husband’s closets.The 20th century welcomed casual denim into the mainstream. Levi Strauss & Co. invented the first blue jean for women in 1934, but the cut wasn’t pretty (thick metal rivets lined the pockets to increase durability, while the denim itself was raw and untreated). A description of the slim-fitting, high-waist jeans that appeared in a 1938 catalog for “Lady Levi’s” reads: “Just like our men’s Levi’s — but tailored to fit and look neat and trim on the feminine figure.”“When the skinny jean first debuted,” Jill Guenza, global vice president of women’s design at Levi Strauss & Co. says, “people assumed it was only for svelte figures, that it was unflattering to curvier body types. Thankfully, we have transitioned into an era in which curves are not only accepted, they are celebrated.”Though denim’s feminine skinny jean first appeared in the ’60s, its shape varied significantly from what we consider to be skinny jeans today, much like the shape of the yoga pant has transformed from a Lycra “exercise” pant that first debuted in the early ’70s. From the initial silhouette that was specifically marketed to moms came five-pocket denim and nylon Misses Stretch Levi’s marketed to juniors, says Levi’s historian Tracey Panek. This was the first early version of the skinny jean for Levi’s — and it debuted in 1967.