The proposed change wouldn't ban skinny jeans and leggings outright, but if a student opts to wear a tighter-fit bottom, it would have to be with a top or dress that "[covers] the posterior area in its entirety." It's worth noting that while most conversation and controversy surrounding school dress codes tends to target female students, this one applies to all pupils. However, Twitter users were quick to point out the sexist undertones in this type of policy change. New Hanover County School Board vice chair Jeannette Nichols explained to WECT that the school was partly moved to amend its dress code due to alleged bullying of "bigger girls" over tight jeans.Parents and students alike aired their issues with the prospective new dress code on Twitter — some serious, some more in jest . Macey Austin, a junior at Laney High School, tweeted a picture of her skinny jeans at school with the comment: "Let me change real quick bc I AM OUT OF DRESSCODE yes showing absolutely NOTHING." She later spoke with WECT about how peers were joking about the absurdity of the policy in class.On May 17, the New Hanover County School thanked students for their feedback on the policy through social media, and assured that "responsible comments" would be shared with the board. It also added : "Remember, everything said/done electronically can potentially be tracked forever. Your future boss, college, kids can search your footprint." The conversation wasn't over for members of the community, though: Users asked for a list of the comments received and expected to be discussed to be shared publicly, and whether the school plans on hosting an open forum for students and parents to speak with the Board directly. Guess we'll have to keep our eyes on Twitter to find out.