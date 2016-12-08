Those Mythical 501s You've Failed At Thrifting Are Now Available

Alyssa Coscarelli
When you make the decision to embark on the quest for perfect pair of Levi's, you typically have two routes to choose from: 1. Try on a million pairs at your local thrift shop (and end up settling for a bunch of not-quite-perfect options along the way); or 2. Buy some Re/Dones (for a casual $300 price tag). But thankfully — finally! — Levi's is making things easier: The heritage denim brand has made its 501 Skinny available for purchase, and fashion girls everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief.

Don't get us wrong — the search for a well-fitting, lived-in vintage pair can be rewarding. But, it hardly ever comes easy (or quickly): You've got to face a lot of bulky crotches, weird boot-cuts, and saggy butt situations before you find the ones that make your behind look more like the peach emoji than a pancake. And, just at the time when we're all questioning the fate of the skinny jean, this seems like a sign for the future of our denim drawers.

Here are the details: The 501 Skinny looks like a vintage pair of 501s (classic button fly included), but it's remastered with a thinner leg and tighter rear cut. Plus, they're available in a wide range of washes and stretches, so even the pickiest denim shoppers can finally get in on that denim-soulmate feeling — and at under $100, no less. Click on to get in on these game-changers, and prepare to rid your closet of that stack of "meh" jeans once and for all.

