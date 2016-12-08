When you make the decision to embark on the quest for perfect pair of Levi's, you typically have two routes to choose from: 1. Try on a million pairs at your local thrift shop (and end up settling for a bunch of not-quite-perfect options along the way); or 2. Buy some Re/Dones (for a casual $300 price tag). But thankfully — finally! — Levi's is making things easier: The heritage denim brand has made its 501 Skinny available for purchase, and fashion girls everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief.
Don't get us wrong — the search for a well-fitting, lived-in vintage pair can be rewarding. But, it hardly ever comes easy (or quickly): You've got to face a lot of bulky crotches, weird boot-cuts, and saggy butt situations before you find the ones that make your behind look more like the peach emoji than a pancake. And, just at the time when we're all questioning the fate of the skinny jean, this seems like a sign for the future of our denim drawers.
Here are the details: The 501 Skinny looks like a vintage pair of 501s (classic button fly included), but it's remastered with a thinner leg and tighter rear cut. Plus, they're available in a wide range of washes and stretches, so even the pickiest denim shoppers can finally get in on that denim-soulmate feeling — and at under $100, no less. Click on to get in on these game-changers, and prepare to rid your closet of that stack of "meh" jeans once and for all.
Don't get us wrong — the search for a well-fitting, lived-in vintage pair can be rewarding. But, it hardly ever comes easy (or quickly): You've got to face a lot of bulky crotches, weird boot-cuts, and saggy butt situations before you find the ones that make your behind look more like the peach emoji than a pancake. And, just at the time when we're all questioning the fate of the skinny jean, this seems like a sign for the future of our denim drawers.
Here are the details: The 501 Skinny looks like a vintage pair of 501s (classic button fly included), but it's remastered with a thinner leg and tighter rear cut. Plus, they're available in a wide range of washes and stretches, so even the pickiest denim shoppers can finally get in on that denim-soulmate feeling — and at under $100, no less. Click on to get in on these game-changers, and prepare to rid your closet of that stack of "meh" jeans once and for all.