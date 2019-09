Think about what you wear to work every day. Jeans? A blazer and shift dress? Sneakers and leggings? Making up 47% of the U.S. workforce, women have innumerable options when it comes to acceptable office attire. But in 1960, when just one-third of the workforce was female and the Civil Rights Act hadn’t yet instituted anti-discrimination protections , that wasn’t necessarily the case.Since then, we've witnessed abundant change — legal, economic, social, and yes, sartorial. As more women stepped into professional roles, their 9-to-5 wardrobes took on new dimensions. "When we talk about workwear, we’re really talking about looking appropriate at a given cultural moment," says Emma McClendon, assistant curator at the Museum at FIT . "That’s why appropriateness is hard to pin down; it’s constantly changing in response to what’s going on in the world."Consider the female characters in Amazon's ripped-from-the-headlines drama, Good Girls Revolt , who entered the office in the '60s and aligned their daring calls for change with shorter hemlines and less-restrictive silhouettes (i.e. the miniskirt). Or think back to the 1990s when more women than ever walked away with MBA degrees, became primary breadwinners, and made their presence known in pantsuits. In every decade in between and thereafter, women paved the way for the anything-but-business-casual work wardrobes we enjoy today.Ahead, see five milestone trends from the last 50-plus years, each styled in a way that not only honors heroines past but which can also inform your modern wardrobe. Let's learn some herstory.