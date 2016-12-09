This story was originally published on September 16, 2016.
For the past year, we've seen '90s trends come back with a vengeance. Sporty Spice's outfits are now known as athleisure; chokers have again become the ultimate accessory (although this time, you don't get them out of a bowling alley vending machine); black mesh and slip dresses are once again the going-out fashion statements of choice.
But something interesting has been happening as celebs walked on and off red carpets, and NYFW came and went. Instead of spaghetti straps over white T-shirts, we're seeing corset tops, multi-strap dresses, and asymmetrical hemlines, the likes of which we haven't seen since, well, the late 2000s.
In fact, it's about time for the early 2000s to have a major comeback. Sure there were some questionable trends (party dresses over jeans, we're lookin' at you). But it was also a moment when fashion went from the minimalism of the '90s to the sex-and-pop glamour that populated the 2000s. Beyoncé was just beginning her path to the top. Christina and Britney and J.Lo were all just starting to shock the press. Hillary Duff was still in her Lizzie McGuire phase, with plenty of crimped hair and capri pants.
Ahead, we found 15 celebrities wearing notable trends from the turn of the century in new, updated forms. Even better? Those same celebs rocked the handkerchief hemlines and corsets way back in the 2000s, too. Click ahead for an incredible blast from the past, with a then-and-now twist.
For the past year, we've seen '90s trends come back with a vengeance. Sporty Spice's outfits are now known as athleisure; chokers have again become the ultimate accessory (although this time, you don't get them out of a bowling alley vending machine); black mesh and slip dresses are once again the going-out fashion statements of choice.
But something interesting has been happening as celebs walked on and off red carpets, and NYFW came and went. Instead of spaghetti straps over white T-shirts, we're seeing corset tops, multi-strap dresses, and asymmetrical hemlines, the likes of which we haven't seen since, well, the late 2000s.
In fact, it's about time for the early 2000s to have a major comeback. Sure there were some questionable trends (party dresses over jeans, we're lookin' at you). But it was also a moment when fashion went from the minimalism of the '90s to the sex-and-pop glamour that populated the 2000s. Beyoncé was just beginning her path to the top. Christina and Britney and J.Lo were all just starting to shock the press. Hillary Duff was still in her Lizzie McGuire phase, with plenty of crimped hair and capri pants.
Ahead, we found 15 celebrities wearing notable trends from the turn of the century in new, updated forms. Even better? Those same celebs rocked the handkerchief hemlines and corsets way back in the 2000s, too. Click ahead for an incredible blast from the past, with a then-and-now twist.