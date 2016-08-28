Another '90s Going-Out Trend Is Back

Fashion was a lot of things in the '90s — eclectic, sophisticated, minimal, maximal — but those of us who lived through it can attest: It was not sexy. Skirt lengths were long; shoes were flat, and the most alluring "going-out" shirt was a tube top (remember those?). However, after being translated by the dressers of 2016, the '90s have come out way more seductive. There's a lot of body-skimming fabrics, curve-enhancing bodysuits, and bolder ways to rock a choker. It's not surprising to us that one of the most ubiquitous "going-out" '90s trends is back, and it's looking better than before.
We're talking about black mesh. In the '90s, you were likely to spot it as an overlay on top of a stretch-nude fabric on one of those cheesy spaghetti-strap dresses. It lined the edges of your camis in lace form, and was made into jazzy button-ups. These days, black mesh is a little more understated and used as an embellishment rather than the headliner. It's a way to have your daytime outfits give a subtle hat-tip to your evening alter ego. Like we wore it in the '90s, black lace is most effective when you pair it with its opposites: track pants, soft knits, and oversized silhouettes. Click through to see how women are wearing black mesh now, 20 years later.