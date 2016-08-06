The Trend: The denim vest

The Old Way: Over a dress

The New Way: In a denim-on-denim ensemble with a neck scarf

"The number of times I've cycled a denim vest through my closet is pretty high. It's one of the few trend pieces that comes back every few years, rather than every few decades. However, the latest iteration (tight, cropped, and light-wash) has become super-basic.



"A couple of years ago, I would pair this vest with every mini dress and jeans-tank combo I had in my closet. For the vest to make the cut now, I needed to shift my approach. Instead of using it as just a finishing accessory, I decided to make the vest the focal point of my outfit. I left the bottom buttons of the vest undone to give the stiff material more flexibility, and wrapped a thick neckerchief around my neck to play down the tight-looking collar.



"Then, so I wouldn't over-complicate it, I treated it like any of my tees and paired it with my favorite culottes and heels. I've had this denim vest for years, but this look definitely felt fresh. Bonus points for staying ahead of the curve, since denim-on-denim is coming again for fall!"

— Ray Lowe, fashion market writer



