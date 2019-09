The mock-neck dressSolo with trainersOver cropped trousers"Once the temperature drops below 15º C, you can expect to see me in a turtleneck every single day. I love the coverage, the comfort, and the easy, early-aughts, Felicity-esque sensibility it adds to my autumn aesthetic. So, when mock necks suddenly became a thing, I was pretty pumped: a turtleneck I can wear YEAR-ROUND? My love for this 2015 trend is documented on this very website "However, I'm a notorious late adopter of trends: Whereas we observed the first pique in mock-neck interest around April of last year, I would only get around to buying my very first take on this style during Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales. (I'm still contemplating chokers. Does that make me a bad fashion writer?) Anyway, despite my procrastination, I went all-in on this: I had multiple dresses and a handful of tops — enough that I could theoretically get away with never showing off my neck."Then, the bubble burst, and suddenly, everyone had moved on to slipdresses. I wasn't ready to let go of my precious mock-neck collection (if only because they never got their full day in the sun), so I figured they could use a 2016 revamp."Dresses-over-trousers feels like an appropriately nostalgic foil to the pervasiveness of slinky, silky maxis, so I'm all for it. I'm pretty petite, though, so I was hesitant about pairing two baggy/oversized layers — a shapeless mock-neck dress and kick-flare trousers — in such a way. (I rarely wear trousers that aren't skinny fit). However, the cropped length and playful, dangly hem on this black pair pleased me so, and balanced out the trapeze shape of the tunic. Plus, I had a little too much fun shaking around in front of the camera."—Ana Colon, fashion news writer