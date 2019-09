We Tried Out Madewell’s New “Magic Pockets” Jeans

Even skinny jeans critics admitted that these are pretty great. Our senior creative social strategist, Lindsay Arakawa, test-drove them in a size 26 and said, "I haven't worn skinny jeans in a really long time, so I don't know if I'd wear this pair on the regular, but the top half of the pants was really nice. The smoothing effect was definitely more noticeable in the front than the back. They looked real good, and overall I give them a 8.5/10," she said. (Arakawa might like the wide-leg version better.)

There was just one complaint, though, coming from our senior fashion editor, Erin Cunningham, who tried the jeans in a size 28. "I liked them for the most part, and they were definitely flattering," she said. "But my only issue was that when I sat, I felt like the waistband dug into my stomach, which I hate." Oof — not the best news, but depending on where the waistband hits on your silhouette, this may or may not be an issue. And based on the unanimous verdict that these guys are as flattering as jeans get, we'd definitely say they're still worth a try.