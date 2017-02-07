Madewell Just Launched Its First-Ever Intimates Collection

In case you need another excuse to clean out your intimates drawer (besides the fact that you've had most of your underwear since freshman year of high school), one of our favorite stores has launched its own line of bras and panties — and we're kiiiiiind of in love. Available Tuesday, Madewell's first-ever intimates collection (we know, we can't believe it's taken this long either!) is just as cute and comfortable as we expected.
"We are always looking for new ways we can be a part of our customer’s lives, so creating a line of intimates that she can wear under the pieces we already offer her was a natural progression of what we do," Joyce Lee, Madewell's head of design, tells Refinery29. "My goal for the line was to create a collection that would complement and fit seamlessly into the aesthetic and approach to dressing that Madewell already champions. The line is minimal and beautiful, but also comfortable and durable, so the pieces can be worn every day," she adds. "We added pops of color like a mustard and faded red that are based off what you will see from the rest of the Madewell line."
Comprised of over 40 pieces — that's 16 bralettes and 26 bottoms in three fabrics — this new collection covers all the bases, and ranges from just $12.50 to $32. As for the sizing, while the current offering only spans from extra-small to large, we're hoping it will expand as the intimates division continues to grow. "This collection represents the first of many intimates to come for Madewell," Lee says. "We will continue to evolve the line season to season to keep the line feeling new and fresh, while taking into account feedback we receive from our customers. You can expect the line’s size and product offerings to grow over time."
So, yeah, this announcement is a pretty big deal for the brand and for your underwear drawer. Click on to get to know Madewell's intimates like for yourself, and seriously: It's time to make room in that drawer of yours, because this stuff is good.