Madewell Just Launched Its First-Ever Intimates Collection

"We are always looking for new ways we can be a part of our customer’s lives, so creating a line of intimates that she can wear under the pieces we already offer her was a natural progression of what we do," Joyce Lee, Madewell's head of design, tells Refinery29. "My goal for the line was to create a collection that would complement and fit seamlessly into the aesthetic and approach to dressing that Madewell already champions. The line is minimal and beautiful, but also comfortable and durable, so the pieces can be worn every day," she adds. "We added pops of color like a mustard and faded red that are based off what you will see from the rest of the Madewell line."