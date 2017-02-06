Whether or not you believe in real-life soul mates, we're keen to believe that everyone does have at least one denim soul mate. Sure, the search doesn't always come easy — and it's the worst when you have to retire (and try to replace) an old reliable pair — but there are few people in the world who will admit they don't like jeans. And if you're still in search of your number one pair, Madewell's latest collection might just answer your prayers.