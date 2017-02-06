Whether or not you believe in real-life soul mates, we're keen to believe that everyone does have at least one denim soul mate. Sure, the search doesn't always come easy — and it's the worst when you have to retire (and try to replace) an old reliable pair — but there are few people in the world who will admit they don't like jeans. And if you're still in search of your number one pair, Madewell's latest collection might just answer your prayers.
From white cropped pants to front-button mini skirts, overalls, shorts, and yes, even skinnies, the store's spring offering has a little something denim for everyone. And while most of the pieces are meant to be worn once the weather starts to warm up, there's no shame in getting a head start on things. Click on to shop Madewell's newest baby blues, as well as its other, equally-as-versatile arrivals, and relish in the comfort of knowing whatever you buy won't just end up gathering dust in your closet.