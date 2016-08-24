Old Navy mid-rise skinny jeans — we get both comfort and style no matter where our travels take us. " itemprop="description"/>Old Navy mid-rise skinny jeans — we get both comfort and style no matter where our travels take us. "/>Old Navy mid-rise skinny jeans — we get both comfort and style no matter where our travels take us. "/>
Story from Fashion

3 Ways To Wear Your Skinny Jeans All Weekend Long

Laura Delarato
The key to packing light for a weekend getaway is in multi-use clothing. That’s why we’re traveling with our Old Navy mid-rise skinny jeans — we get both comfort and style no matter where our travels take us. These are the perfect jeans for mixing prints, taking a pleasant saunter through TSA, and/or looking super-chic for a night out on the town. Follow along with R29er Annie Georgia Greenberg as she presents three classic denim looks to get us through any weekend excursion.
Shop This
Old Navy
Mid-rise Jeans
$45.00
Old Navy
Relaxed Boat-neck Tee
$14.94
Old Navy
Sueded Pointy Ballet Flats
$22.00
Old Navy
Field Jacket
$44.94
Old Navy
Denim Jacket
$32.00
Old Navy
Boyfriend Scoop Tee
$12.94
Old Navy
Classic Faux-leather Tote
$34.00
Old Navy
Printed Raw-edge Scarf
$14.94
Old Navy
Faux-leather Saddle Purse
$24.94
Old Navy
Open Toe Mules
$30.00
