These Non-Skinny Skinny Jeans Are Perfect For Wide Calves

Update: This post was originally published on October 28, 2014.
There's been a lot of speculation that skinny jeans are on their way out. With so many other styles to choose from right now — boyfriend, girlfriend, wide-leg, flared — it's a fair assessment of the fashion climate. But, we'd argue that the slim fit is hardly washed up (we always have a pair of 'em at the ready).
That doesn't mean we don't have any qualms about the style whatsoever. Finding skinnies that suit your body type can be a lot of work. And, things can get especially complicated if you're searching for a pair to flatter wide calves.But, instead of squeezing your lower limbs into traditionally tapered cuts, the solution is rather simple. Look for jeans with straight legs: They have the same look and feel, but don't cut off circulation below your knees (hooray!). Ahead, we found eight pairs for you to shop — because a steady blood flow is pretty important.