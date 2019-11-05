Universal Standard’s Giving You & Your BFF Half-Priced Denim For One Day Only

Remember that scene in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants when Bridget forces Lena to try on a pair of jeans that miraculously fit them both perfectly? The same thing happens every time you slip into a pair of Universal Standard jeans. Okay, okay, the industry-defining brand doesn't exactly produce one magic pair of jeans that mold to every woman's individual body shape (nor do they advise patching them and shipping them around the world), but they do make denim that fits everyone — literally. Universal Standard is the only company in the fashion industry that offers denim in sizes 00 to 40 for just $90. But in true Universal Standard fashion, they couldn't simply stop there. Instead, they chose to make their already unbeatable offerings a whole hell of a lot better.
Advertisement
For today only, Universal Standard is launching its first-ever Best Friend Denim Promo, giving loyal shoppers the opportunity to split the cost of their favorite denim with their BFFs. Here's how it works: when you enter the site here, the Best Friend Denim landing page will direct you to fill out your name (along with your friend's name) and email addresses. Then, you will both receive a code to purchase the best-selling Seine skinny jeans in your choice of rise, wash, and length for half their original price (that's just $45).
The Seine comes in both high- and mid-rise, with the high-rise version in five washes — black, distressed blue, dark indigo, red dahlia, and white — at two lengths (27" and 32"). The mid-rise is available in four washes — black, distressed blue, dark indigo, and distressed black — and in the same two lengths. This particular style, which boasts 71 positive reviews on-site, is said to "fit like a glove" and perform "voodoo magic," according to two particularly satisfied customers.
Suffice to say, you don't want to wait on this deal like Carmen waited to tell her dad how she really felt about his new life. After all, it's only going to last 24 hours, so before the clock strikes 12:01am on November 6th and the best-selling Seine jeans return to full-price status, call your BFF and get shopping.
Advertisement