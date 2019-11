Universal Standard’s Giving You & Your BFF Half-Priced Denim For One Day Only

Remember that scene in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants when Bridget forces Lena to try on a pair of jeans that miraculously fit them both perfectly? The same thing happens every time you slip into a pair of Universal Standard jeans . Okay, okay, the industry-defining brand doesn't exactly produce one magic pair of jeans that mold to every woman's individual body shape (nor do they advise patching them and shipping them around the world), but they do make denim that fits everyone — literally. Universal Standard is the only company in the fashion industry that offers denim in sizes 00 to 40 for just $90. But in true Universal Standard fashion, they couldn't simply stop there. Instead, they chose to make their already unbeatable offerings a whole hell of a lot better.