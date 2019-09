Last year, in a game-changing move, Universal Standard launched Foundation , the industry's first-ever clothing collection sized 00 to 40. That's 22 sizes in total, where most brands have about 12. This morning, Universal Standard took it a step further by announcing their first design collaboration with Los Angeles-based brand, Rodarte . The ethereal four-piece collection includes a dress, blouse, jumpsuit , and skirt in four color ways. It embodies everything we look for in a Rodarte collection with the extended sizes and affordable prices that we've come to expect from Universal Standard.