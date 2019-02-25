Rami Malek and his girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton have been super private about their relationship throughout award season. But that all changed tonight when they walked the biggest red carpet in the world at the 91st Academy Awards, where their film is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nod for Malek. And when Malek, as predicted, won the big prize, the couple were very, very affectionate as he got up to accept the trophy.
While Malek looked dapper in a black tux from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, 25-year-old Boynton look every bit as A-list as him in a beautiful off-the-shoulder purple crepe satin and black velvet gown with bow details by Rodarte. She accessorized with Cartier jewels and Sophia Webster heels.
Boynton may be stepping into her own as a fashion It girl, but as she told People reporters during the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2019 show, she’s “always really admired" Malek's style. “His stylist, Ilaria Urbanati is one of my favorite people and has such great taste and always very out there,” Boynton said. “So it’s exciting to see what she puts on her clients.”
While she’s just starting to emerge on the scene, this showstopping look proves she certainly has what it takes to be the next big red carpet star. We're looking forward to it.
