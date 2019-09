Rami Malek and his girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton have been super private about their relationship throughout award season. But that all changed tonight when they walked the biggest red carpet in the world at the 91st Academy Awards , where their film is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nod for Malek. And when Malek, as predicted, won the big prize, the couple were very, very affectionate as he got up to accept the trophy.