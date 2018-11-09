A Look At The Rodarte Exhibit At The National Museum Of Women In The Arts

Of the show itself, Jill D'Allessandro, guest Rodarte curator and curator of costume and textile arts of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, said "The exhibition celebrates the Mulleavys’ pioneering approach and explores their use of narrative to convey complex thoughts on a wide range of subjects, including film, literature, art history, nature and the California landscape." Pioneers, indeed. In the slideshow ahead, take a peak at the Rodarte exhibition on display from November 10, 2018 to February 10, 2019. We promise it's worth the trek.