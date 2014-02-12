"Star Wars" and "evening gowns" are two phrases you wouldn't normally expect to see next to each other (unless you were attending a gala at Comic Con, in which case, cool!), but leave it up to the the Mulleavy sisters to give us nerds a nod. During Fashion Week, there are a lot of moments that feel straight out of a high-school sitcom, from seat drama to frenemy sightings, and awkward interactions between the cool (couture) crowd and the fashion freaks. So, for the nerds among us, standing in the aisles, watching from behind a screen, or feeling self-conscious in the front row, recognizing the orb of the Death Star flickering on the hem of a chiffon gown was something akin to a revolution.
The rest of the Rodarte collection was stellar (intergalactic!) in a way that felt wearable and fantastical in equal measure, which was a long time coming. Long, gossamer gowns brought drama reminiscent of the label's first collections (but looked sturdy enough to withstand multiple wears) and Bonnie-and-Clyde-style separates delivered theatrical appeal. And, the sparkling coats? Geeks and cool girls alike gasped when that glitter strode on stage.
In all honesty, the likelihood that the Star Wars gowns make it off their hangers is a long shot. We might have clamored for a floor-length confection bearing Yoda for Prom, but these days, it's hard to make a case for it (especially considering adult-like things like cost). Even if the brazen styles were just a toast to the fashion nerds, it was well appreciated.