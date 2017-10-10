What did you think of meeting Anna Wintour?

KM: "One of the most important things that anyone has ever told us is what Anna [Wintour] said when we first met her. We said, 'Well, do you think we need to move to New York?' and she looked at our stuff and said, 'You know, I can tell what you do is really personal and you're gonna need to keep it that way.' And, that's what we've done the whole time. I always think it's the best advice anyone's ever given me."