The show was the sisters' design debut in Paris which they say was inspired in part by Robert Altman's film, 3 Women. When speaking to WWD backstage , Laura Mulleavy described the overall mood of the line to be based on the dreamer, the artist, and the intellectual from the '70s independent film saying, "We were saying that this is really an evolution of us doing what we do.” Hosted in a 16th-century cloister on Paris' Left Bank, elements of the 22nd Street Chelsea gallery where the sisters usually show their collections were still present.