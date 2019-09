Basically, Lefties is in the same bracket as Primark, Forever21, and Boohoo, as Racked reported in 2014: high-street brands that offer goods at a very low cost. Its website looks a lot like sister brand Zara's in terms of how products are presented and how prices are listed. It even releases trend-based editorials, just like Zara. (Recent examples include Modern Countryside and The New Athleisure .) The big differentiator is that while at Zara, one might go straight to TRF for the lower-priced goods, everything at Lefties is already under $100. And, much like its better-known retail sibling, it, too, has been accused of ripping off independent artists, as El Pais noted in the wake of the Shop Art Theft movement . Inditex currently has no plans of bringing Lefties and its even-lower-priced goods to the U.S. or any other countries, according to a Zara rep. Yet, two years ago, Inditex quietly began restructuring and rebranding Lefties in what many considered a move to make it a player in the budget market, according to Reuters . But, hey, if you happen to be traveling to Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, or Qatar and are looking to completely overhaul your suitcase on vacation, you may want to add a pitstop to the retailer to your itinerary. Alternatively, check out our favorite non-fast-fashion brands that are just as good as your neighborhood Zara