Zara provided the following statement to Refinery29 regarding Tuesday Bassen's accusations that the retailer copied her illustrations: "Inditex [Zara's parent company] has the utmost respect for the individual creativity of all artists and designers and takes all claims concerning third-party intellectual property rights very seriously."The retailer says that it suspended sales of the items in question after Bassen's legal representation contacted the company. "[Inditex] immediately opened an investigation into the matter and suspended the relevant items from sale," according to the statement. "Inditex's legal team is also in contact with Tuesday Bassen's lawyers to clarify and resolve the situation as swiftly as possible." Stay tuned for further updates.This story was originally published on July 20, 2016 at 12:00 p.m.As much as we love Zara's on-point selection, the Spanish retailer has suffered its fair share of snafus. There's a reason that some of the store's customers affectionally refer to its high-end-looking scores as Zalenciaga or Zalmain : There are some serious resemblances between what we see on runways and what turns up on Zara racks weeks later. But it's not only the multi-million dollar fashion giants being reinterpreted into fast fashion: This week, Instagram-beloved illustrator Tuesday Bassen has come forward with some troubling accusations against the retailer.On Tuesday, the L.A.-based artist took to social media to share her ongoing ordeal as an independent brand going against a huge international enterprise. "Over the past year, [Zara] has been copying my artwork (thanks to all that have tipped me off — it's been a lot of you)," Bassen wrote on Instagram . "I had my lawyer contact Zara, and they literally said I have no [case] because I'm an indie artist and they're a major corporation and that not enough people even know about me for it to matter."