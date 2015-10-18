15 Runway Looks That WILL Show Up In Fast Fashion

Leave it to stores like H&M and Zara to press the fast-forward button on life: Before runway looks actually show up in designer stores, the trends have already been translated (and in some cases, directly knocked-off) in our neighborhood mass retailers. Just like the world will turn and the days will pass, you can count on fast fashion to churn out the trends.
So, we're calling it: From slip-on satin slippers to oversized botanical prints, these are the trends you'll be seeing at your favorite fast-fashion retailers in no time. Click on and place your bets on which looks you'll undoubtedly see on your next shopping trip.
