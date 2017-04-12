Now, this collaboration will be a little pricier than your average Coach haul: The "This Is A Coach Bag" totes start at $650, while the embellished leather bags range from $295 to $1,900. It's expected to go online on April 12 and arrive in stores on the 14th. That gives us two weeks to check all of our pockets and handbags for spare change in order to scoop up this collaboration before it totally sells out (because we imagine many a fashion star will be saving up for this one). But it might even inspire new, more elaborate collections in-house for Coach, according to Vevers: "I'm now open to introducing a more elegant approach to the way I've been dressing the Coach girl over the past three years; Rodarte inspired me to think about how I can do this in a truly American crafted way."