Even if bricks and mortar stores are in decline, interest in fashion hasn't waned one bit. In fact, curiosity for clothes is at such a high that even if we can't buy it, we'll still show up to see it on display. In recent years, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has seen its highest numbers — ever — and they're not slowing down. It makes sense, then, that even smaller exhibits focused on certain designers, like the Rodarte exhibition at the National Museum for Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., are just as captivating and hold the potential to draw similarly endless lines.
When Rodarte burst on the scene — first, on the cover of WWD, and secondly, as a runner-up in the 2006 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund — Californian designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy made a profound impact on the industry. Their backgrounds in art history and literature may not have lent them the technical skills expected of conceptual designers, but their demi-couture style of design and construction prove that none of that has ever mattered. They've since won dozens of awards, designed the costumes for Black Swan (which are featured in the show), made their own film, moved their catwalk shows to Paris, and so much more.
The show, which will "explore the distinctive design principles, material concerns, and recurring themes that position the Mulleavys' work within the landscape of contemporary art and fashion," will span the first 13 years of the American label. That means 90 complete looks, presented as they were shown on the runway, from their most pivotal and headline-making collections (yes, including that Star Wars-themed show) . Oh, and there's going to be a selection of Mulleavy-designed objects in the museum shop available for purchase, too, so you can get your hands on a piece of the magic. No word on the prices of those just yet, but we suggest you save your pennies just in case.
Of the show itself, Jill D'Allessandro, guest Rodarte curator and curator of costume and textile arts of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, said "The exhibition celebrates the Mulleavys’ pioneering approach and explores their use of narrative to convey complex thoughts on a wide range of subjects, including film, literature, art history, nature and the California landscape." Pioneers, indeed.
In the slideshow ahead, take a peak at the Rodarte exhibition , which is on display from November 10, 2018 to February 10, 2019. We promise it's worth the trek.