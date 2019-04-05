Eloquii Partnered With Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono For A Plus-Size Collection That'll Blow You Away
In the last year, Eloquii launched a plus-size lingerie collection with Cosabella, their second designer series with Jason Wu, and so much more. But this morning's news proves that the size-inclusive retailer isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Today, Eloquii announced a partnership with beloved makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, for the brand's first-ever fashion-beauty collaboration. Ono is well-known for "serving bold, unapologetic looks" in the beauty space. But it's her vivid sense of style that shines through most in this collection. "I’m not afraid to try out and experiment with new trends," she told Refinery29, "I choose pieces that make me feel my most confident and ready to take on each day."
The 12-piece capsule, available in sizes 14 to 28, incorporates every bold, color pop trend you've wanted to try out since the first days of spring. From slime green boiler suits and neon orange dresses to pink belted blazers and sheer lavender tops, it's just as eye-catching as Priscilla's signature makeup looks.
But the new collection offers more than just style. Utility was equally important to both Eloquii and Priscilla Ono. "We designed this collection for fashion and beauty enthusiasts who are always on-the-go," Ono told us, "I wanted each style to be unique by incorporating special, hidden compartments for beauty essentials." Most of the pieces include extra large pockets for storing her many makeup brushes (or more likely, your phone, key cards, and excess amounts of lip gloss), and she even threw in a belt bag that just so happens to give off an aurora borealis effect when photographed. Just imagine the Instagram opps.
Ranging in price from $59.95 to $129.95, the Priscilla Ono X Eloquii collection is officially ready to shop. So without further ado, head to Eloquii.com to take a look, or better yet, check out all 12 pieces in the slideshow ahead.
