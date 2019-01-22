Cosabella & Eloquii Just Teamed Up To Design The Perfect Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection

There's no doubt that these two teams have succeeded in doing just that. One look at the campaign images ahead, shot on curve model Lulu Bonfils, and we're ready to buy up the whole damn thing. Thankfully, you can. Available in select Cosabella and ELOQUII locations, as well as online, this brand-new collection is ready for purchase. So before your favorites get snatched up in a pre-Valentine's Day shopping frenzy, take your pick from the collection ahead.