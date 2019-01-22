Cosabella & Eloquii Just Teamed Up To Design The Perfect Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection

We're a little over three weeks out from Valentine's Day, the holiday where lingerie really, really shines. And while satin teddies and red lace sets aren't exactly hard to come by this time of year, finding something sexy to slip into that's size-inclusive can be tricky — or it was, until today. This morning, the modern fit experts at beloved plus-size retailer, Eloquii, and the design specialists at Italian lingerie house, Cosabella, teamed up to launch a 16-piece limited edition lingerie and sleepwear collection just in time for February 14th.
Eloquii is known for its designer collaborations, and their last big partnership, a holiday collection designed by Jason Wu, launched back in November. But this capsule is a first. It's their first lingerie and sleepwear collaboration ever, and it's also Cosabella's first foray into sizes up to 5X, and one of their most affordable lines yet.
When asked why Cosabella tapped Eloquii, their Co-CEO Silvia Campello responded, "Eloquii's team are experts in test-driven technical fits for sizes 14+. For us, that made them the ideal partner to produce the perfect fit in sizes XL to 5X." Jodi Arnold, Eloquii's Creative Director, echoed that this partnership allowed them to "deliver a high level of luxury to their customer — catering to a size range that had not previously had options for high-quality intimates."
There's no doubt that these two teams have succeeded in doing just that. One look at the campaign images ahead, shot on curve model Lulu Bonfils, and we're ready to buy up the whole damn thing. Thankfully, you can. Available in select Cosabella and ELOQUII locations, as well as online, this brand-new collection is ready for purchase. So before your favorites get snatched up in a pre-Valentine's Day shopping frenzy, take your pick from the collection ahead.
