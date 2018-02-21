Featuring over 20 products in an infinite array of color options, Cosabella's Extended Collection carries just about every underwear essential you could ask for. From the mentioned bralettes to demi cup bras, thongs, and sleepwear, the brand is covering all the bases. And in addition to expanding on its current best selling styles, Cosabella's also made the extra effort to introduces news style and colors (new products to expect are two all-lace bralettes and exclusive colorways). For bottoms and sleepwear, sizes are running from 12 to 22, while the bra offerings can be found from size 32D up to 40DD.