In small wins for the busty girl community, on Wednesday, Cosabella, the champion of cute and comfortable bralettes, just launched an official extended sizing collection. And in case you're as hung up over the Never Say Never bralette and panties as we are, they're making sure to include those, too.
Featuring over 20 products in an infinite array of color options, Cosabella's Extended Collection carries just about every underwear essential you could ask for. From the mentioned bralettes to demi cup bras, thongs, and sleepwear, the brand is covering all the bases. And in addition to expanding on its current best selling styles, Cosabella's also made the extra effort to introduces news style and colors (new products to expect are two all-lace bralettes and exclusive colorways). For bottoms and sleepwear, sizes are running from 12 to 22, while the bra offerings can be found from size 32D up to 40DD.
In case you're unfamiliar with brand, Cosabella dapples in luxury lingerie quality without the high-end price tag. In business since 1983, the company describes itself as an ethically manufactured label that believes women "shouldn’t have to sacrifice fit, style, or quality in lingerie, no matter full or straight sizing."
The world needs better, fuller sized lingerie. And thanks to Cosabella, we're one small step closer. Click through for highlights from the new collection ahead.