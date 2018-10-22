The first that I tried was Torrid’s crop lace bralette in a size 2X, which could easily pass for a regular crop top (although it’s fairly sheer, so be warned). The longline band provides a lot of support, and the cups are considerably deeper than I expected. It’s also supremely comfortable; I’ve worn it all day and even fallen asleep in it. Would I go jogging in it? No. Does it offer the same lift and support of a molded-cup underwire bra? Of course not. But does it look like I’m totally braless? Not even close.