5 of 21

Strapless Bras

It's a common misconception that women with full busts can't wear strapless bras — or won't feel fully supported without straps. The experts we talked to beg to differ. Zappe told us that many of the brands under Eveden (this includes Freya, Elomi, and Fantasie) sell strapless styles in up to a K cup. "Each bra is only available in the sizes that it can support," she adds, so if a strapless doesn't come in a size K, that means it wouldn't do a good enough job supporting women who wear that size. (This is true of any style of bra, not just those sans straps.)



Cohen also explained that, "a bra's straps should not be doing the heavy lifting. The bra band should be doing most of the work." If you have issues with straps digging in, then "chances are, your band is too big or has stretched out to the point that you're not getting the support you deserve." She suggests buying one band size smaller.