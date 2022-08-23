The Best Bras For Anyone With DD+ Boobs, According To A 12E

Big boobs are great. I have them! I’ve also grown to love them, even though I had to endure that awful era in the 00s where everyone’s style icon was Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham gyrating around the dance floor in a plunging sequin halter. Loved that for her, hated it for me.
But one thing that anyone with a bigger bust knows well is that finding a bra that is both supportive and stylish can be trickier when your breasts are a DD cup or higher. It can be a lifelong search, and heaven help any label that discontinues your favourite.
It’s also a different process to find the right bra for a bigger bust size. I asked Bras N Things Head of Product Jessica Lauppe-Guy for her best tips. “There are several things to consider,” she says. “Straps that aren’t wide enough can be uncomfortable, for example. Remember, they’re holding what can be a few kilos of breast tissue.”
“The bra around the body also needs to be firm enough so the straps aren’t having to do all the work,” she explains. “A wide band will help with this, you want your band to be firm without digging into your skin.”
I can say from experience that all of this is absolutely true. I have tried a lot of bras (and, fun fact: I was trained as a bra fitter back in my Myer Intimates casual worker era during uni study.)
Once you've crossed the fit hurdle, bra shopping won't feel nearly as cumbersome, but finding styles and silhouettes that aren't awfully boring or dowdy can still pose a bit of a challenge. Well, we're here to show that it's not an insurmountable one. These are my favourite lingerie brands for big busts, plus their top products (and a few of my personal faves). Read on for our list of bras that cater specifically to the DD-plus crowd.
