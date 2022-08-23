The Best Bras For Anyone With DD+ Boobs, According To A 12E

Once you've crossed the fit hurdle, bra shopping won't feel nearly as cumbersome, but finding styles and silhouettes that aren't awfully boring or dowdy can still pose a bit of a challenge. Well, we're here to show that it's not an insurmountable one. These are my favourite lingerie brands for big busts, plus their top products (and a few of my personal faves). Read on for our list of bras that cater specifically to the DD-plus crowd.