6 Brands Making Plus-Size Lingerie You’ll Actually Want To Wear

A decade ago, the lingerie options for plus size people were limited to beige granny undies from large fast fashion stores, and cotton nighties with a tiny bit of lace at the hem — or inexplicably, a Disney character on them. Because what gets you going in the bedroom more than an oversized nightie with Tinkerbell on it, right?
Thankfully, we’re entering a brand-new world of fashion where brands are embracing bodies of all sizes and some of them are even stoked to find new ways to make harnesses that fit our curves or lingerie that fits our butts. Plus-size folks deserve access hot AF lingerie as well as super comfy everyday undies, and we are excited to round up the best local brands serving plus-size bodies.
Ahead, six of our fave Australian brands with lingerie that we wear regularly or that come highly recommended by fellow plus-size legends.