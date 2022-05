Why Is High Fashion Still Offended By Big Boobs?

When British Vogue controversially declared the death of the cleavage in 2016, people were up in arms. Twitter users variously told the magazine to eff off and leave women’s bodies alone , while one pointed out that "breasts are always in style" . Even in my early 30s, I’m still unlearning many of the negative associations of having larger breasts that I picked up as a teenager; I can only imagine what that Vogue article did to set back the minds of young women once again.