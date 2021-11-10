Fashion’s Boob Positivity Isn’t As Feminist As It Seems

When speaking to friends, they all tell me that the use of saggy breast prints makes them uncomfortable. But I'm met with differing takes on why this tote bag trend isn't as inclusive as it may seem. Charlotte, an independent jewellery brand owner in London, says she sees the whole saggy boob motif as some kind of joke at the expense of fat people. "My body isn't to be fetishised by thin people, or joked about," she explains. "To me, it is the equivalent of wearing a fat suit: I'm not even seen as a person but a caricature. Taking up space as a fat person and being confident in myself takes a lot of energy, but when all my efforts are being belittled by a thin person in a £3 Primark T-shirt, it makes you want to give up."