Would You Wear These Fake Nipples For Fashion?

Update: Just Nips' stick-on nipples aren't just for under bras, tops, and sweaters — they're now for under your bathing suit, too. "As the weather started heating up, I got email after email requesting Just Nips for the beach, pool, vacation, or hot tub, so I knew it was a move we had to do," the company's founder, Molly Borman, tells Refinery29.
It's a logical next step for the brand, which has been gaining traction over the last few months. "The response to Just Nips has been incredible," Borman adds. "We have shipped to every single state in the United States and to over 20 different countries. Our biggest champions are people familiar with breast cancer, who have seen a true need for Just Nips aside from a fun fashion statement." And while we weren't totally sure what JustNips would come up with next, now that Just Nips Swim has launched, it totally makes sense.
Advertisement
As for the long run, the brand has a ton of projects in the works for Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. Be sure to check this space for updates.
This post was originally published on April 10, 2017.
Sixteen years after Samantha Jones held up a pair of silicone nipples like a new pair of earrings in Sex and the City, her dreams of being forever-erect have now been fulfilled. Newly-launched company Just Nips (because, what else would they be?) is offering up two versions of its real-life stick-on nipples: "Cold" and "Freezing."
As Sam would say: "Hot."
The mid-2010s rival the early 2000s when it comes to going bra-less; thin bralettes have replaced push-up-bras as the holsters of choice. And along the way, nipples have become totally normal — as frequent an accessory in some bloggers' #OOTD posts on Instagram as a basket bag, and a totally acceptable element of any campaign or editorial. But of course, people have found a way of enhancing what you already have, and mimicking a sudden 20-degree drop in temperature.
Just Nips founder Molly Borman hopes that her stick-on nipples can and will be worn by everyone, from members of the trans community to current breast cancer survivors. In fact, she wants these to be an accessory that does good in the world, and is working on partnering with a cancer charity to get breast self-exam instructions printed on the inside of all of her packaging. "You're touching your breasts anyway when you put Just Nips on, so I want to spread Breast Cancer awareness and teach women how to examine themselves safely and properly while they're at it," she tells Refinery29.
Advertisement
As for the actual wear, you'll be relieved to know the nipples are GMO-free and guaranteed safe on the skin, so you can wear them all day (or night), in the heat, and not have to make a fuss. And, you don't have to go totally braless, either — Just Nips can be worn by themselves or under or over your favourite bras and bralettes. The best way to wear them, according to Borman, is when they're the least expected: "Truly my favourite time to wear them is with a long-sleeve top or knit sweater, like an accessory. It changes up your look and adds a little something extra," she says.
Advertisement