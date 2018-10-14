6,000 People Are Waiting To Buy This Strapless Bra

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Bras aren't necessarily the most exciting items to shop for. Sure, tons of people wear them, but you don't really see customers lining up for them the same way they would for, say, a Mansur Gavriel sample sale. But, believe it or not, one bra in particular earned itself a virtual line — and, come to think of it, we're can't say we're surprised. Out of all bra-shopping woes, finding a strapless bra that doesn't fall down or dig into you in weird places has to be one of the most troublesome experiences, regardless of the size of your chest.
Harper Wilde's strapless bra, The Flex, has racked up a 6,000-person wait list because it promises to not do any of those things. It keeps its shape, doesn't poke or dig, and gives that perfect amount of support that you need in a strapless bra. Plus, it costs just $35 (and comes in four shades!), so you might as well buy two for backup. Between the friendly price, rave reviews, and unrivaled construction, there really isn't a reason not to jump on this game-changer now that it's restocked. See, bra shopping doesn't have to be all bad.