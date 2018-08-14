The First Bra That Can Adapt To Your Size Is Being Crowdfunded

Finding a bra that is supportive and comfortable can be a tedious challenge, no matter what size you wear. But a new Kickstarter campaign is promising to change all that.
Canadian company House of Anesi is introducing an innovative bra that adapts to your changing breast size and claims to do away with back pain, eliminate red shoulder marks and underwire marks, and prevent underboob sweat.
The campaign has already raised $36,000 out of its $49,588 goal. House of Anesi's founders Stephania Stefanakou, Jacob Johnm, and Leen Al-Taher felt women deserved better than the bras offered by most retailers and wanted to create a bra “free of social, cultural, and physical constraints that have historically been identified as part of womanhood,” according to their campaign page.
“We decided to create the Anesi bra after realizing many women, myself included, get frustrated when their breast size changes and the bras we bought no longer fit," Stefanakou tells Refinery29. "Breast size change is normal, it’s just one of those things people don’t talk about a lot. My co-founders and I believe women deserve better — so we took it upon ourselves to speed up innovation in the lingerie industry by creating an adaptable bra that strives to make women’s lives more comfortable.”
The bra boasts three features that make it adapt to your breast size and prevent discomfort: dual compression zone fabrics, a 3D Flexi wire, and biocompatible gel straps. All of that is high-tech speak for “ultimate comfort.” It conforms to your breasts and can shift up to two cup and band sizes, promising not to stretch if your breasts shrink. So whether your breasts change in size, one is bigger than the other, you’re pregnant, or you’re due for your period, the bra will fit perfectly. It also has moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties, keeping sweat stains (and smells) at bay, and special gel straps thald to your shoulders’ natural contour and distribute weight evenly, reducing back pain.
Aside from being the first of its kind, it's also going to be available in over 90 sizes in both a full coverage and balconette style. At a special launch price of $69, the bra isn't cheap, but it is finally managing to fill a gap in the market and cater to all of our needs — and it’s especially refreshing to see a brand normalizing the fact that women’s body shapes fluctuate.
The campaign has 20 more days of funding to go. You can make a pledge for the Anesi Bra on their Kickstarter here.
