The First Bra That Can Adapt To Your Size Is Being Crowdfunded

The Anesi bra comes in 2 styles; the Full Coverage & the Balconette ? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Based on your breast shape, we will recommend the style of bra that would be the best fit, in terms of support & comfort, after the end of our Kickstarter campaign ?? . . . . . #houseofanesi #anesibra #anesitotherescue #lingerie #lingeriemodel #loveyourself #selfloveclub #makelemonade #kickstarter #loveyourbody #bossbabe #thebossbabesociete #girlboss #girlgang #womenintech #thesocial #launchsoon #comfort #DMZ #FashionZone #Ryerson #Startuplife #torontostartup #cbcnews #blogto #narcity #projectswelove #Cosmopolitan #didyouknow

A post shared by House of Anesi (@houseofanesi) on Aug 7, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT