Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Marissa Rosenblum
Tech
Gadgets Your Mother Needs (But Doesn’t Know It)
Madeline Buxton
Apr 24, 2019
Shopping
These Mother's Day Gifts Are So Fancy — & So Cheap
Alyssa Hertzig
Apr 22, 2019
Fashion
29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019
Landon Peoples
Mar 25, 2019
Shopping
Every Amazon Product To Add To Your Cart This Week
It's no secret that Amazon owns our shopping habits. So much so, it's become our go-to for everything from a 10 pack of Pocky sticks to designer dresses,
by
Us
Shopping
These 17 Pieces From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Will Never Get Old
It's here, the trustiest sale of the year! While Nordstrom's Winter Sale might not be the sexiest sale happening this week — that title is a toss-up
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
16 Smart Cold-Weather Buys From Nippy To Polar Vortex
It seems that Mother Nature was ready to shake out of her own winter doldrums by raising one hell of a freezing ruckus across the country. No one asked
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Lazy Day Brunch Outfits That Still Look Put Together
The 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekend social feast known as brunch ranks high on pastimes embraced and perfected by Americans. And as all true brunch enthusiasts
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
These Are The Most Comfortable Boots Of 2018 According To Die-Har...
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Cyber Monday Luggage Deals That Make Travel So Much Better
In the Venn diagram of the biggest travel weekend of the year and the biggest shopping weekend of the year, lies Cyber Monday luggage deals right there in
by
Marissa Rosenblum
New York
There's Big Change For Barneys New York This Holiday Season
We love it when a big distinguished company champions for good, setting the tone in its space, and today luxury retailer Barneys New York, did just that
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Fashion
29 Fresh Takes On The Little Black Boot
Choosing between a classic and a trendy piece in regard to any wardrobe addition is not an easy decision. A staple, while reliable, can sometimes feel
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
17 Cute Halloween Costumes Your Pet Will Hate
In case you were wondering whether your best friend really, really loves you, this is the time of year to deploy the harmless litmus test known as
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Fashion
The Most Hyped Sneakers Of 2018 Are Not What You Think
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Happy Birthday To The Mother Of Ugly-Pretty, Miuccia Prada
Update: This story was originally published on March 9, 2014. But, with May 10 marking Miuccia Prada's 64th birthday, we're revisiting our ode to the
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
8 Fresh Remedies For A Tired Wardrobe
Sometimes we really, really wish a personal stylist would appear and whip our closets into shape. Unfortunately, we don't have a Kate Young to call our
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
9 Ways To Upgrade Your Undies
There's more to spring cleaning than simply sprucing up your pad and tossing a few unworn/threadbare/meh items from your closet. This cathartic purge
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
The Broke Girl's Spring Shopping Guide
We heard your thoughts on The Broke Girl’s Guide To Dress Shopping. And, while we always appreciate smart, under-$100 buys and unexpected, mid-season
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Spring Must-Haves For Cool, Curvy Girls
No matter what day and time you're reading this list of rad, plus-size finds, it's bound to be the perfect time to indulge in a little online shopping.
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
All The Awesome Australian Things You Can't Buy (& Some You Can!)
One of the highlights of visiting a new country is scoping out the retail landscape. Discovering new brands, designers, and styles you'd never come across
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Indigo Girls: These Aussie Designers Are Taking The U.S. By Storm
Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorston are going back to their roots. The Australian designer duo behind Bec & Bridge met in school, instantly hit it off, and
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
10 Festival Outfits You WON'T Regret
It’s finally here: Festival season is officially upon us. And, while you may be strategically planning your dream schedule (Solange? Skrillex? Pharrell?
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Survival Gear For The Longest Flight, Ever
In a few hours, I'll be stepping on board the longest flight I've ever taken — six hours to L.A. and then 16 more to Sydney to cover Mercedes-Benz
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
My Life In Credits: Rebecca Minkoff's Laid-Back Style Starts At $4
Introducing "My Life In Credits," a quick and easy — we like to think of it as fun and painless! — fill-in-the-blank Q&A with our favorite stylish
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
How To Dress Your Age...& LOVE It
While it's what's on the inside that truly counts, it never hurts to have smart, spiffy attire that also lets your affable personality shine — no matter
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
The Best-Selling Shoe At Nordstrom May Surprise You
We're always down for a little insider shopping scoop — especially when it comes to shoe intel. And, that's exactly what we're serving up for you today,
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
The Super-Duper Leather-Jacket Finder
The wishy-washy weather of spring is no match for you — as long as you've got a trusty leather jacket. But, with so many choices out there, the dilemma
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
The Closet Essential For Your Laziest Of Days
There are some lazy days when camping in your newly built couch-fort isn't an option, and when they roll around, you'll likely have to get dressed —
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Your Ultimate Spring-Print Hit List
When we get dressed in the morning, subtlety is pretty much our last sartorial priority. No, we want our style to pop. And, when it comes to standing out
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
25 Throw-On-&-Go Dresses
Balancing a full-time job, a lively social calendar, and our personal life is no easy feat. Dressing for all of them? Well, that can be downright
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Shopping
Alternative Wedding Bands That Are
So
You
The wedding band — it's the symbol of your lasting commitment. And, since you'll likely never take it off, yours should feel like you. So, with a clear
by
Marissa Rosenblum
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted