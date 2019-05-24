Oh, Amazon. You always manage to confound and delight at the same time. In an interesting move for the first major promotional sale weekend of 2019, Amazon has decided not to host an actual Memorial Day Weekend sales landing page. Don’t worry, the deals are still flowing — just not in plain sight. Okurrr, make us reach for that golden ring a little harder then; we’ll play this game, ye merchant of Aztec Healing Clay mask tubs and Baywatch babe-era viral swimsuits (neither of which are actually on sale; boo).
To crack the case, we hit the mysterious "Gold Box" page to find a mixed bag of discounts, each with their own arcane criteria. They range from the "Deal of the Day" (a select group of legit in-demand products, like these Leesa mattresses that are available for 20% off) to the "Lightning Deals" (a random collection of top-reviewed items, marked down for a limited time based on the allocated product sell-through, like this Physician's Choice natural sleep aid) to the "Savings & Sales" section (a bunch of stuff that TBH, is so all over the place we can't really make sense of it, but we did find excellent price cuts on Amazon-owned brands like this Echo Dot Kids Edition at half off). And don't forget about Prime Exclusive Offers: members only, mind you.
Did you get all that? Yep, neither did we. Good thing our team of Shopping editors is on call to update this roundup of marked-down goods throughout the holiday weekend.
