Every Amazon Product To Add To Your Cart This Week

It's no secret that Amazon owns our shopping habits. So much so, it's become our go-to for everything from a 10 pack of Pocky sticks to designer dresses, sending us down a rabbit hole that results in a cart full of items we hadn't planned on purchasing. If you can think of it, Amazon probably has it.
But coming across more unique and worthy finds, like a novelty plant holder or a new pair of heels, isn't as easy a task. Too many products, so little time. So, we're doing the grunt work and digging through the deepest reaches of Amazon for the best goodies around. Tech, beauty, fashion, wellness, home; there's not one category we're excluding from our search.
From the most buzz-worthy eyeliners on the market to affordable furniture that only looks expensive, our editors are rounding up the best Amazon has to offer. Even better, we're bringing you a brand spanking new list of items, every week. Check back here each Monday for the latest round of Amazon available products you'll want to add to cart, sans the toilet paper.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.