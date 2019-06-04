You know that sale szn is heating up when the premier luxury site, Net-a-Porter kicks it up a notch with a flash sale. From now until midnight tonight, take an extra 15% already marked down prices on Net-a-Porter by adding "EXTRA15" at checkout. This event isn't just a fleeting sale — it's an indicator that there's lots of merch on hand and it won't be long before fall deliveries come a-knockin' so it's time for the retailer to pick up the pace and get that product into some loving homes. As the consumer, you now have the upper hand when it comes to scoring the good goods at a fraction of the original price — if you move fast.
Let today, June 4, 2019 mark the official season of super sale because once one of the leaders goes, everyone else is sure to follow. Cue Saks, Barneys, Matches, and all the other mega designer destinations to announce some sweeping offers soon. Not only is the extra discount a prime reason to shop now, it's also the choice time. While the prices will continue to drop through mid-July, the pickings start to get real slim later in the game. It's a gamble and depending on your shopping style; you may want to play it safe and take advantage of today's additional discount and grab that designer splurge you've been eyeing since February before it goes bust. Click on to see which items we suggest doubling down on before this sale is o-ver.
