When it comes to fancy-pants beauty, there's one online destination that embodies luxe to its core: Net-a-Porter. And while the site isn't exactly synonymous with deals, the rare designer sales are the stuff of shopping legend. Well, today is dedicated to all the beauty lovers out there, because the chic e-tailer is blessing us with a flash sale that is too good to sit out on.
For today only, you can take 15% off select beauty products using code BEAUTY15 at checkout. While you'll be able to snag your fair share of gems during the promo, there are a few brands that are excluded. (Editor-favorite Augustinus Bader, Gucci, Ouai, Vintner's Daughter, and Westman Atelier are all staying full-price for the sale.) But enough talk: Let's take a deep dive into the best stuff we're shopping across Net-a-Porter's hair, makeup, and skin care offerings.
