Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Update: Thank you for all of your amazing input in the comments. We've since updated our story with a few popular options.
To bring you up to speed, we recently launched a new series, Hype Machine, where we round up the top reviewed items on the internet. Boots, sex toys, humidifiers, body pillows (!!!); we're aiming to make the process of shopping for all of your favorite things as painless as possible.
And while our editors are adept at scraping the internet to find the best of the best, we're turning to you, our readers, to hear which products you live and breathe by. In one of our recent installments, we covered the Internet's top rated black leggings and immediately received a ton of amazing feedback in our comments section. You all provided some great insight on the leggings you swear by and the ones you thought should have made the cut.
For our next Hype Machine subject, we're turning our lens towards one of winter's most essential layering pieces: black tights. Whether your favorite pairs are opaque, full-control, sheer, lined with fleece, dipped in glitter — whatever — so long as they're black, we want your input on which brands make your ride or die black tights and why you love them.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and look out for our full story on Friday detailing all the best black black tight worth your hard earned cash and valuable space in your sock drawer.