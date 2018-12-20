Skip navigation!
Guide To Tights
Fashion
Serena Williams Ruled The Court In A Jumpsuit
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Guide To Tights
Fashion
These Are The 11 Best Rated Black Tights On The Market
Ray Lowe
Dec 20, 2018
Fashion
Statement Tights May Be Scary, But Here's How To Make Them Work
Alyssa Coscarelli
Dec 22, 2017
Fashion
How To Wear Tights If You Hate Tights
Alyssa Coscarelli
Dec 21, 2017
Fashion
Black Tights That Don't Rip: Do They Exist?
Update: Black tights: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. Since winter is here (even though we don't want to face it), we tested out five pairs
by
Us
Fashion
The Fashion Girl's Guide To Wearing Fishnets
Update: This post was originally published on October 29, 2016. Fishnets are probably one of those accessories you've pondered, only to land on an "I
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Health Trends
This Woman Used A Pair Of Tights To Make A Point About Body Image
While side-by-side photos are often used on Instagram to document athletic progress, many body-positive advocates have been using them to post photos
by
Kimberly Truong
Shopping
15 Pairs Of Black Tights That Will Save You This Winter
For those of us who refuse to let go of our skirts and shorts, even in the dead of winter, thick hosiery is the holy grail. And, even if you swear by
by
Ray Lowe
Celebrity Style
Nike's Epic Newest Campaign Star Is FKA Twigs
As you're probably well aware, athleisure is still alive and well, but it's easy to run out of interesting ways to actually make those leggings and other
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Trends
People Are Wearing Tights As Tops — & It (Kind Of) Works
If you've been welcoming the new season with a few fresh pairs of tights and wondering what to do with (besides throw out) your old, potentially torn-up
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
8 Chic Clothing Items You Can Buy At The Drugstore (Really!)
Walgreens has always been my favorite store. Growing up, I'd ask my parents for Walgreens gift cards on any given holiday. But the one by my house in
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Finally, A Shapewear Line That Actually Gets Us
Once tights season rolls around in just a few short weeks, discussions about the quest for the perfect pair (affordable, comfortable, and rip-resistant,
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Hair
Score Perfect Pigtail Buns With A Household Item You Already Own
I recently found myself shamelessly staring at a girl on the subway. Yes, she was a total babe with a cool outfit, but it was her pigtail buns that I
by
Emily Curl
Trends
Mermaid Tights Let You Channel Your Inner Ariel
Colorful trends often come in the summer. From tie-dye hair to rainbow eyebrows, it's clear that the crazier the trend, the more likely it is to hit your
by
Evette Dionne
Fashion Week News
The Question You Didn't Know Needed To Be Asked: Are
Tights
As a community, we still haven’t yet been able to answer the question, “Are leggings pants?” Usually, the response isn’t definitive, and comes as
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Why It's Officially Time To Ditch Your Black Tights For Good
Listen, we've got nothing against black tights. They're flattering, go with everything (yes, even navy or brown outfits), and they're easy to replace if
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Keep Your Tights Up By Getting Dressed Out Of Order
Sometimes, tights can feel more like a burden than a blessing — especially when they're two elastane blends short of a winning pair and start migrating
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
This Brand Now Makes Tights For Legitimately ALL Shapes & Skin Tones
Nude tights (and lingerie) are definitely not created equal — “nude” tends to be quite narrowly defined as a few fleshy shades that are on the paler
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
Your Most Annoying Tights Problem, Solved
Tights fall into the love-hate category of our closet. Yes, they can make skirts, dresses, and other leg-baring pieces work in the dead of winter — but
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Don't Toss Your Tights If You've Ripped Through The Toe
Fresh out of the package, a quality pair of tights isn't typically perfect right off the bat. They're oftentimes too restricting, a little too shiny, and
by
Connie Wang
Skin Care
A Trick To Make Your Legs Warm When Tights Just Don't Go With You...
Tights are the best. So many colors! So many textures! So many patterns! So many Zooey Deschanel vibes! However, sometimes tights just don’t work with
by
Marci Robin
Trends
In Defense Of My Black Tights
First things first, and it is important that we get this out of the way: Black tights can be effing glamorous. I, like any other woman who has lived
by
Rachel Syme
Fashion Week News
Fishnet Tights: They're Back, They're Babely, But There's A Catch...
It has been a very long time since fishnet tights have been en vogue. Since Taylor Momsen turned “bad” on Gossip Girl, and wearing your ripped tights
by
Connie Wang
Trends
8 Brands That Don't Give In To The Dictionary's Definition Of “Nude”
According to Merriam-Webster, the third definition of “nude” — the one that designates it as a color — is “having the color of a white
by
Connie Wang
Home
Save Your Ruined Tights For This Super Useful Hack
Have you ever found yourself crawling around on the ground, searching aimlessly for a lost earring? Maybe you're a Gretchen Weiners kinda gal and it was
by
Sean Santiago
Shopping
The Best Sheer Tights For Transitional-Weather Dressing
“In like a lion, out like a lamb” couldn’t be a more perceptive idiom for March. When the month starts, it’s still winter; by the end, spring
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
Plus-Size Tights Worthy Of Winter In NYC
Just because it's dipped below 30 degrees doesn't mean I'm living in pants until spring. And, while wearing skirts and dresses with no tights might be
by
Liz Black
Shopping
Taylor Swift Continues The Fight For A Tights-Less NYFW
New York Fashion Week may seem like all fun and games, but the city doesn't completely stall for street style. Taylor Swift, for one, is
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The Best Tights According To NYC Dancers
Ballet, modern, and musical-theater dancers' closets are packed with leotards and tights, which means they know more than a thing or two about shopping
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Jessica Alba Proves A Summer Sundress Works All Year
The concept of wearing last summer’s flirty, flouncy dress into winter isn’t exactly revolutionary. By mid-January, you’re undoubtedly well-versed
by
Casey Lewis
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus' Tights Commercial Is Very, Well, Miley
If you thought Miley Cyrus painting her pig's nails was bad, just wait 'til you see her dismember a teddy bear. The poor thing never stood a chance. The
by
Erin Donnelly
