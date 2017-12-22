Statement Tights May Be Scary, But Here's How To Make Them Work

Take one quick look into my sock drawer and it's evident my tights collection is pretty simple: sheer black, opaque black, and maybe a nude pair. But when graphic, printed, and colored tights started creeping onto the runways last year, I've found myself asking: Why am I so afraid of colored tights?
Perhaps it's because they draw attention to my legs, which at only 5'1" don't account for that much, or maybe it's because they require a little more creativity to style, I've always strayed away from brightly-colored options and stuck to more neutral ones. But if fast-fashion is any indication, this trend is finally hitting the mainstream — and it might just be time to embrace cobalt blue or floral-clad legs with open arms.
To ease into the idea, I tested out everything from banana-yellow to an all-over print. Coming from someone whose wardrobe is pretty minimalist and monochromatic, I shockingly didn't hate looking down and seeing a pop of color peeking out from underneath my clothing. And with that, I decided I might just be going pantless for the rest of winter. Who knows: Instead of shying away from the trend, you too might just find statement hosiery to be the winter accessory you didn't know you were missing out on.