Statement Tights May Be Scary, But Here's How To Make Them Work

Alyssa Coscarelli
Photographed by Jin and Dana.
Take one quick look into my sock drawer and it's evident my tights collection is pretty simple: sheer black, opaque black, and maybe a nude pair. But when graphic, printed, and colored tights started creeping onto the runways last year, I've found myself asking: Why am I so afraid of colored tights?
Perhaps it's because they draw attention to my legs, which at only 5'1" don't account for that much, or maybe it's because they require a little more creativity to style, I've always strayed away from brightly-colored options and stuck to more neutral ones. But if fast-fashion is any indication, this trend is finally hitting the mainstream — and it might just be time to embrace cobalt blue or floral-clad legs with open arms.
To ease into the idea, I tested out everything from banana-yellow to an all-over print. Coming from someone whose wardrobe is pretty minimalist and monochromatic, I shockingly didn't hate looking down and seeing a pop of color peeking out from underneath my clothing. And with that, I decided I might just be going pantless for the rest of winter. Who knows: Instead of shying away from the trend, you too might just find statement hosiery to be the winter accessory you didn't know you were missing out on.